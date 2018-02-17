Fleury will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It may still be winter, but Flower's in full bloom with a spectacular 18-6-2 record, 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage through 26 appearances -- those would be career-best ratios if he can sustain the lofty production, and now he'll face a Montreal team that reportedly will start Antti Niemi, a backup goalie who finally looks comfortable after 2017-18 stints with the Penguins and Panthers, respectively.