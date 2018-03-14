Fleury will be in charge of the home net Wednesday against the Devils, W.G. Ramirez of the Associated Press reports.

Fleury picked up his 400th career victory Monday against the Flyers, setting aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced to earn his third straight win and fourth in the last five games. He will attempt to extend his winning streak to four Wednesday against a Devils club averaging just 2.50 goals per game in March.