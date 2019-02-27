Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dims Stars for 30th win

Fleury stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

The game was close for the first 55 minutes, but winger Max Pacioretty scored twice to help Fleury secure the victory. Fleury improves to 30-19-5 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The victory snapped his personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1, 21 goals against).