Fleury gave up three goals on 13 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Fleury allowed three goals in a span of 7:28 during the first period, a stretch the Golden Knights couldn't overcome despite controlling the pace of play. The 36-year-old netminder has had few missteps in the playoffs -- he had given up just four total goals in the previous four games combined. Fleury will likely get another chance to close out the Wild in Wednesday's Game 6.
