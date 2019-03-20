Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Doubtful versus Jets

Fleury (lower body) remains day-to-day and is doubtful to start against Winnipeg on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant didn't completely rule Fleury out Thursday, so it's possible the three-time Stanley Cup champion could, at minimum, serve as the backup behind Malcolm Subban. The Flower is tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy for the most wins this season (35) and leads the league in shutouts (eight), which will no doubt put him in the Vezina Trophy conversation.