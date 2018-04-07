Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Drawing final start of regular season
Fleury will field shots from the Flames in Calgary on Saturday night for the regular-season finale, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It looks like Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant wants to give Fleury a shot at win No. 30 after the goalie makes his 46th start for the nascent club. Flower, who's a three-time Stanley Cup champion from his days with the Penguins, has posted career-best ratios (2.14 GAA and .931 save percentage) for Vegas, and he'll look to finish strong against a Flames club that has struggled to a 29th-ranked power play at 15.9 percent.
