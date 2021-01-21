Fleury will start between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old got off to a hot start in 2021, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's win over the Ducks. Fleury will start his second game of the season against an Arizona offense that has scored 10 goals through their first three games. At least in the early going this campaign, coach Peter DeBoer has elected to alternate between Fleury and Robin Lehner between the pipes.