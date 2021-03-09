Fleury will patrol the crease for Monday's road contest against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury is coming off his league-leading fourth shutout of the season after blanking the Sharks on Saturday. The 36-year-old is having a career year through 15 appearances, registering a 1.60 GAA and .942 save percentage alongside a 12-3-0 record. He'll go for his sixth straight victory Monday against Minnesota.
