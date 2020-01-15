Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Drops third in a row

Fleury allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

The Vegas netminder has allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts, posting a 2-3-0 record over that stretch. Fleury and the Golden Knights play in Ottawa on Thursday before taking on the goaltender's hometown club, the Canadiens, on Saturday. Fleury has played well against Montreal, historically, owning a 22-13-5 record in 41 career appearances against the Original Six franchise. In the last five years, though, Fleury's record versus Montreal is just 4-3-0, so this is a tough matchup to predict.