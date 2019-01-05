Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns fourth straight win

Fleury allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

It was a rough start to the season, but Fleury has been a rock lately. He leads the league in wins (24), minutes (2,258) and shutouts (six), as he's posted a 14-2-3 record with a .921 save percentage in the last 19 games. This run has brought his season save percentage up to .912 and GAA down to 2.47. Friday was his fourth straight win too. Owners should continue to start him with confidence.