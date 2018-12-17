Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns overtime victory

Fleury conceded three goals in Sunday's 4-3 winner versus the Rangers.

Fleury was on the losing end of his previous start, but came out on top this time for his third win in his previous four outings. The Flower continues to lead the league with 19 wins, two clear of Frederik Andersen. Last time the Golden Knights faced a back-to-back, the veteran netminder took both games, so it's possible Fleury will be back in action versus the Blue Jackets on Monday -- though the fact that the Quebec native has played in 12 consecutive contests probably means the team will go with Malcolm Subban.