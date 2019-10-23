Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns shootout win
Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
After receiving a day off Monday, Fleury was sharp in his return to action, with only Kirby Dach's first NHL goal keeping him from a shutout. Fleury improved to 7-2-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .937 save percentage. If he's starting, he should be active in fantasy lineups, although he'll face a high-powered Avalanche offense if he draws the start at home Friday.
