Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third straight win
Fleury made 34 saves on 38 shots in a 5-4 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Fleury allowed a pair of goals to Sean Couturier to make things interesting, but the netminder was able to preserve a one-goal lead over most of the third period. With his third straight win, Fleury improved to 17-8-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage. It's hard to take the 35-year-old out of fantasy lineups when he's winning, but a tough matchup with the Blues on Saturday is next on the schedule.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal versus Flyers•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in win over Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back on track•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Coyotes on Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Left out to dry•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.