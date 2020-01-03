Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third straight win

Fleury made 34 saves on 38 shots in a 5-4 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Fleury allowed a pair of goals to Sean Couturier to make things interesting, but the netminder was able to preserve a one-goal lead over most of the third period. With his third straight win, Fleury improved to 17-8-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage. It's hard to take the 35-year-old out of fantasy lineups when he's winning, but a tough matchup with the Blues on Saturday is next on the schedule.