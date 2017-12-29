Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Emerges victorious against Los Angeles
Fleury made 26 saves on 28 shots in Thursday's overtime win over the Kings.
Fleury has picked up four straight victories, boosting his save percentage to .938 in the process. The 33-year-old has been excellent since returning from a concussion and is the ideal fantasy netminder on an unreal Golden Knights squad that has won six straight games. Fleury owns a 7-1-1 record and is reminding fantasy goers why he's still one of the best goaltenders around. Take full advantage of his recent play and the team's spectacular debut season.
