Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ends Lightning's winning streak
Fleury stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Fleury was tasked with the league's hottest team, and while it wasn't a pretty effort, he got the win. The 35-year-old now has wins in his last three starts, with just five goals allowed in that span. He's up to 24-14-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 44 appearances. It won't get much easier for Fleury if he gets the start Saturday versus the Panthers.
