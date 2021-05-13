Fleury posted a 19-save shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

The shutout was the 67th of Fleury's career, putting him 15th all-time ahead of Patrick Roy. Fleury ended the season with six shutouts in 36 appearances. He finished the year on a nine-game winning streak to put himself at 26-10-0 with a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage. On top of the strong individual numbers, Fleury and Robin Lehner combined to allow the fewest goals overall this season and will share the William M. Jennings Trophy. The 36-year-old Fleury could also have a strong case should he be nominated for the Vezina Trophy.