Fleury gave up one goal on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Fleury has been nothing short of stellar through the first two games of the postseason -- he's allowed only two goals on 65 shots. The 36-year-old seems to be the hot hand for the Golden Knights, which could make him the primary netminder in the playoffs. It wouldn't be surprising to see him start Game 3 as the first-round series shifts to Minnesota on Thursday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Brilliant in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ends regular season with shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting regular-season finale•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Extends win streak to eight games•