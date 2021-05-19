Fleury gave up one goal on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Fleury has been nothing short of stellar through the first two games of the postseason -- he's allowed only two goals on 65 shots. The 36-year-old seems to be the hot hand for the Golden Knights, which could make him the primary netminder in the playoffs. It wouldn't be surprising to see him start Game 3 as the first-round series shifts to Minnesota on Thursday.