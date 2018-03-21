Play

Fleury (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Canucks and didn't return, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Head coach Gerard Gallant didn't provide a postgame update, but there's definitely concern a the veteran backstop that has struggled with concussions this season. Despite leaving early, Fleury recorded a win Tuesday, reaching 27 on the season. The Golden Knights are back in action Thursday against San Jose, so an update should be available by Thursday morning at the latest.

