Fleury was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury has been phenomenal this year, recording a .941 save percentage and a 9-3-0 record, so he should retain the No. 1 job even when Robin Lehner (upper body) gets the green light. The Wild head to Vegas with a six-game win streak in tow, and they've averaged 4.5 goals per game in that stretch.
