Fleury is expected to patrol the blue paint in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Stars on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

The Golden Knights' goaltending situation has been a topic of discussion all postseason and it looks like head coach Peter DeBoer will shake things up again. Fleury has allowed four goals on 58 shots over his last two starts during the playoffs. Robin Lehner started the last three games last series, including a Game 7 shutout to push Vegas to the Western Conference finals.