Fleury was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This will be Fleury's 16th start in 17 games, as he's taken on a workhorse role with Robin Lehner (upper body) out of the fold. Lehner took the ice during Monday's morning skate, so perhaps Fleury will get some relief soon. Nevertheless, Fleury is holding his own despite the heavy workload, as he's posted a .925 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record in March.