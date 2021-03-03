Fleury is slated to guard the blue paint in Wednesday's home clash with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury will be making his 10th straight appearances between the pipes, having posted a 6-3-0 record, 2.00 GAA and two shutouts during that stretch. With Robin Lehner (upper body) still sidelined, the Knights will utilize the Flower as much as possible, though an upcoming back-to-back versus the Sharks on Friday and Saturday could see Oscar Dansk make his season debut.