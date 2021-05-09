Fleury turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Backed by a Reilly Smith hat trick, Fleury cruised to his eighth straight win. The 36-year-old goalie improved to 25-10-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 35 appearances. With two games left in the regular season, Fleury is likely going to get one more start. The Golden Knights' goalie rotation would line him up to face the Sharks on Wednesday after Robin Lehner faces the Avalanche on Monday.