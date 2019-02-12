Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Arizona
Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The 34-year-old netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and secure his 30th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.52 goals per game on the road this season, 27th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cedes four goals•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Preparing to face Blue Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Matches last year's win total•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Zaps Lightning on road•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...