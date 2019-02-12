Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Arizona

Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The 34-year-old netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and secure his 30th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.52 goals per game on the road this season, 27th in the NHL.