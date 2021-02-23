Fleury will guard the cage in Monday's road contest against Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury will make his seventh consecutive start while Robin Lehner (upper body) remains unavailable. He's been terrific during that span, recording a 2.02 GAA and .929 save percentage despite a 3-3-0 record. The 36-year-old has coughed up six goals on 94 shots in his last three starts against the Avalanche.