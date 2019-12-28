Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Coyotes on Saturday

Fleury will occupy the home crease Saturday against Arizona, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was beaten seven times on 38 shots in his last start, so he'll certainly be motivated for Saturday's contest. The Coyotes currently reside atop the NHL's Pacific division, so Fleury and the Golden Knights will need a solid effort to come away with a win in their first game back from the holiday break. Arizona owns a 13-5-3 record away from home in 2019-20, much better than its 8-9-1 record in friendly confines.