Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Coyotes on Saturday
Fleury will occupy the home crease Saturday against Arizona, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury was beaten seven times on 38 shots in his last start, so he'll certainly be motivated for Saturday's contest. The Coyotes currently reside atop the NHL's Pacific division, so Fleury and the Golden Knights will need a solid effort to come away with a win in their first game back from the holiday break. Arizona owns a 13-5-3 record away from home in 2019-20, much better than its 8-9-1 record in friendly confines.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Left out to dry•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Avs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers defeat in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start against Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hangs on for win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.