Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Coyotes on Sunday

Fleury will draw the start in Arizona on Sunday.

Fleury took a breather Saturday while Malcolm Subban dominated the Kings in a 4-1 victory, so it's no surprise that he's ready to roll for Sunday's contest. On the year, the Quebec native is 21-10-4 with five shutouts and a .908 save percentage, his lowest since the 2009-10 campaign. While he's been fairly inconsistent, Fleury is still a must-start in most fantasy formats.