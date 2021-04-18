Fleury will guard the road net in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has won his last two games, posting a .944 save percentage while facing just 36 total shots between the two contests. The veteran netminder has been outstanding against the Ducks this season with a 3-1-0 record and a .922 record. He's a strong fantasy start once again Sunday.