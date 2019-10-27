Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Ducks Sunday

Fleury will draw the start against Anaheim on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is coming off a tough loss where he allowed four goals on 26 shots against the Avalanche before getting yanked. Despite that, he still owns a strong .930 save percentage and 2.32 GAA. As usual, the 34-year-old is a must-start in all fantasy formats right now.

