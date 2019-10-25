Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Avs
Fleury will tend the home twine for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Fleury has been dynamite in the blue paint this year. He leads the league with seven wins over nine games, and his .937 save percentage ranks third. It's always a tough matchup against the Avalanche, who have the second-best 4.0 goals per contest, but they'll be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body) for the first time this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect against former club•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Saves 37 in shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.