Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Avs

Fleury will tend the home twine for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Fleury has been dynamite in the blue paint this year. He leads the league with seven wins over nine games, and his .937 save percentage ranks third. It's always a tough matchup against the Avalanche, who have the second-best 4.0 goals per contest, but they'll be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body) for the first time this year.