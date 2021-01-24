Fleury will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Golden Knights are rolling with tandem in the crease, as Fleury and Robin Lehner have been switching off starts. Fleury has won both of his appearances this season, posting a .933 save percentage and a 1.51 GAA in the process. One of those wins came against the Coyotes, too.