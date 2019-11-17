Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Flames

Fleury will protect the home goal in Sunday's game against the Flames, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Fleury gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back contests. He'll look to shake off a tough stretch where he yielded nine goals over the last two starts -- both losses. The Flames are struggling as well, though, as they've lost three straight contests and scored three total goals in that stretch.

