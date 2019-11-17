Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Flames
Fleury will protect the home goal in Sunday's game against the Flames, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Fleury gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back contests. He'll look to shake off a tough stretch where he yielded nine goals over the last two starts -- both losses. The Flames are struggling as well, though, as they've lost three straight contests and scored three total goals in that stretch.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes ugly loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Hawks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't win them all•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dazzles in ninth win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.