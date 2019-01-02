Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Kings
Fleury will be the home starter for Tuesday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury was expected to protect the cage after being the first goalie off the ice during Monday's morning skate, and leading his team out for warmups confirms that notion. The 34-year-old backstop has yielded a combined two goals over the last two starts, winning both outings. The Kings had Fleury's number in a Dec. 23 game, however, as they put up four goals to win in overtime. The Kings are starting to find a spark, too, winning five of their last six games, so Fleury will have his hands full in this outing.
