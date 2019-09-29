Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Sharks Sunday
Fleury will guard the crease in Sunday's preseason tilt against San Jose.
This should be a preview of Wednesday's regular-season opener where Vegas will host the Sharks to kick off the 2019-20 campaign. Fleury will likely start that contest as he expects to be the Golden Knights' workhorse again this season.
