Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Sharks Sunday

Fleury will guard the crease in Sunday's preseason tilt against San Jose.

This should be a preview of Wednesday's regular-season opener where Vegas will host the Sharks to kick off the 2019-20 campaign. Fleury will likely start that contest as he expects to be the Golden Knights' workhorse again this season.

