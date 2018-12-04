Fleury will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Capitals, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, turning aside 32 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth defeat of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 15th victory of the season in a home matchup with a hot Capitals club that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.