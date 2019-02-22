Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Winnipeg

Fleury will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Jets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Bruins, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 23rd defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a slumping Winnipeg team that's dropped three consecutive contests.