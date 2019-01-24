Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Fails to outshine counterpart

Fleury allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Wednesday.

The veteran netminder played well, and the Golden Knights outshot the Predators by more than 20, but Juuse Saros was simply too sharp, resulting in a loss for Fleury. While he's lost three of the last four games, Fleury is still 7-4-0 with a .925 save percentage in the last 11 contests. He also still leads the league with 27 wins and six shutouts this season.