Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Falls in overtime to Kings
Fleury stopped 28 of 32 shots Sunday, taking an overtime loss at home against Los Angeles.
Fleury wasn't great against Los Angeles, but it's tough to fault him after his huge effort against Montreal less than 24 hours earlier. It just goes to show that even goaltenders as good as Flower aren't immune to the fatigue that can come immediately after a huge workload. Even though Fleury hasn't had the greatest ratios this season, it's best not to read too much into this one game given the circumstances,
More News
