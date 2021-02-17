Fleury yielded three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Fleury wasn't able to recapture his shutout form from Sunday's 1-0 win, instead allowing one goal in each period Tuesday. The 36-year-old dropped to 7-2-0 with a 1.56 GAA and a .937 save percentage in nine games. Robin Lehner (upper body) may be healthy in time for Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, which will be an outdoor contest at Lake Tahoe. If Lehner can't play, expect a well-rested Fleury to start again.
