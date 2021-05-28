Fleury was the first goalie to exit the ice at Friday's game-day skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod against Minnesota at home in Game 7.

Fleury has given up six goals on 37 shots (.838 save percentage) in his last two games but it appears coach Pete DeBoer will stick with the Flower for the series-deciding matchup rather than turning to Petr Mrazek. Fleury -- a three-time Stanley Cup champion -- will need to rediscover the form that saw him concede a mere four goals in the first four games if the Knights are going to advance.