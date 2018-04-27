Fleury set aside all 33 shots in a Game 1 win against the Sharks at home Thursday.

This was Flower's third shutout of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. After scoring seven goals total in the first-round series against the Kings, the Golden Knights matched lucky number seven against Team Teal in this single game. We'd fully expect the Sharks to make the necessary adjustments to try and solve Fleury, but that's been a fruitless exercise for these Western Conference teams thus far, and the prolific netminder owns a sterling 5-0-0 record to compliment amazing ratios -- including a 0.54 GAA and .982 save percentage.