Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless as Vegas moves to Round 3
Fleury stopped all 28 shots from the Sharks on Sunday for his 14th career postseason shutout. The Golden Knights won the series, 4-2.
Fleury was spectacular once again, including a sequence that saw him deliberately jumping over the puck to prevent a shot from behind deflecting off his skate and trickling into the cage. Flower would be the first to admit that he also benefited from a few fortuitous bounces off the crossbar, as replays showed him kneading the post with his glove as a rather humorous sign of appreciation. Fleury, who is 8-2 with a 1.53 GAA and .951 save percentage in the 2018 playoffs, will get a well-deserved break as Vegas awaits the winner of the Winnipeg/Nashville series for the Western Conference finals.
