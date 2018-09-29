Fleury posted a shutout Friday, stopping all 26 shots faced in the Golden Knights' 2-0 victory over Los Angeles.

Following his Pittsburgh demise, the desert air breathed new life into Fleury's career. The Golden Knights' de facto MVP in 2017-18, the 33-year-old will need to have a similar season this year as Vegas embarks on the fool's errand of trying to make back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in a team's first two seasons of existence. That said, Fleury appears to be in a good space heading into the regular season.