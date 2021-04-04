Fleury allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Fleury had a shutout bid going into the third period. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek then scored just 55 seconds apart, and Fleury was left to the take the loss when the Golden Knights failed to respond. The 36-year-old goalie has four losses in last five games and a 17-9-0 record overall. He's posted a 2.14 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 26 outings. The Golden Knights are set to visit the Blues for games Monday and Wednesday.