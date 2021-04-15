Fleury turned aside 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Fleury recorded the 485th win of his career, which puts him ahead of Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list. The 36-year-old Fleury wasn't really tested Wednesday. He improved to 19-10-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Quebec native will likely back up Robin Lehner for Friday's game versus the Ducks, as the Golden Knights have alternated their goalies for the last 11 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes third straight loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Fortunes fade in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Wild•