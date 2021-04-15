Fleury turned aside 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Fleury recorded the 485th win of his career, which puts him ahead of Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list. The 36-year-old Fleury wasn't really tested Wednesday. He improved to 19-10-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Quebec native will likely back up Robin Lehner for Friday's game versus the Ducks, as the Golden Knights have alternated their goalies for the last 11 contests.