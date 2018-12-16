Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Garners starting nod
Fleury will protect the road net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has appeared in 30 games already and it's just December. For comparison, he started just 46 games in all of the 2017-18 regular season. Lately, Fleury has looked to be missing a step in the crease with a .887 save percentage over the last six games despite winning four of those decisions. The Rangers aren't a threatening offense, but Fleury will need to be stronger than his recent play to earn a win over the Rangers Henrik Lundqvist.
