Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets back in win column

Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

It wasn't his best outing, but Fleury earned his 26th win of the season, the most in the NHL. Over his last seven outings, the 34-year-old is 6-1-0 and has allowed just 12 goals on 185 shots. His .911 save percentage and 2.49 GAA aren't superb, but he's a must-start in fantasy due to his winning percentage and heavy workload.