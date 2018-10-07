Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets back to winning ways
Fleury set aside 29 of 30 shots and snagged a 2-1 shootout road win over the Wild on Saturday.
Fleury bounced back in brilliant fashion from his Opening Night dud against the Flyers in which he surrendered five goals on 16 shots and was chased him from the net. Vegas has only scored four goals through the first two games after averaging 3.27 goals per contest in its inaugural season, but it is way too early to draw conclusions in that regard.
