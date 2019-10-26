Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets hook in rough loss
Fleury stopped 22 of 26 shots before being replaced by Garret Sparks midway through the second period in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.
The tone was set when Colorado fourth-liner Pierre-Edouard Bellemare opened the scoring only 28 seconds into the game, and Fleury never really seemed to recover his focus afterwards, although he did make some big stops later in the first period when the outcome was still in doubt. The veteran netminder is 7-3-0 with a still-sharp 2.32 GAA and .930 save percentage despite the stumble, and he'll likely be right back in net for Sunday's home tilt against the Ducks.
