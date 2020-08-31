Fleury turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
Fleury was called on for the second game of a back-to-back and delivered good enough goaltending to get the win. Despite allowing eight goals in his three playoff appearances, Fleury has collected three wins. The 35-year-old netminder will likely still see less playing time than Robin Lehner, who has two shutouts in three games against the Canucks in the series.
